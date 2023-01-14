James Howard Wilson James Howard Wilson, 82, of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Jim was born to Herb and Maude (McDonald) Wilson in Butte, Montana on August 18, 1940. He attended Anchorage High School in Alaska, but moved back to Klamath Falls in 1959 and graduated from KUHS. After graduation, he worked as truck driver for Crater Lake Creamery. He also worked as a cowboy and ranch hand in Oregon and Nevada. Jim was an avid horseman, and his true passion was riding and training horses. He was a volunteer search & rescue rider for the Klamath County Sheriff's Posse and participated in several rescue missions with positive outcomes. He also loved fishing, hunting and camping. Jim had deep family ties to Klamath County with his pioneer ancestors, William Steele, George & Minnie Wilson and James & Sophia Henley, moving to the Basin in the late 1800's when the town was still in early development and known as Linkville. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jamie Wilson. He is survived by his three daughters, Rhonda Steele, Brenda Dole and Rebecca Quinowski. He is also survived by his sister Marcia Blinstrub of Vancouver, Washington and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A small family gathering and memorial service will be held in July at Klamath Memorial Park.