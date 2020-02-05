Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Bobbie D. Willhite

Bobbie D. Willhite Bobbie D. Willhite, born on Jan. 23, 1932, in Hanford, Calif., passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 88. She lived in Oregon since 1969. She is survived by her sons and spouses, Norman and Carol Willhite, Michael and Linda Willhite and Steven and Cindy Willhite; daughters and spouses, Laurel and Mark Duffus and Linda and Dennis De Amaral; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives. At her request, there will be no services.

