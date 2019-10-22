Danni Day Willey Danni Day Willey, 73, of Klamath Falls, Ore., died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, of natural causes. At Danni's request, there will be no memorial service. Friends and family ask that you remember Danni the next time you hear (or sing) a happy song. Ms. Willey was born on Sept. 5, 1946, in Stanley, N.D., to Marjorie "Marcy" (Schroeder) and Kenneth Darro Willey. She was the younger of two children born to her parents. In 1950, she moved with her family to Grand Forks, N.D., where she attended school at both Lincoln and Belmont elementary schools. She graduated from Grand Forks Central High in 1964. It was in high school where she developed a lifelong love of music and musical theater, appearing there for the first of three times during her life as a "Pick-A-Little Lady" in a production of Meredith Willson's "The Music Man." She would reprise that role again in both 1989 and 2009. She attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, graduating in 1969 with a major in physical education and a teaching certificate. In 1969, she moved to Klamath Falls, having accepted a teaching position at Altamont Junior High and later moving to Brixner Junior High School when it opened in 1973. She taught physical education and coached various sports over a 30-year period until her retirement in 2009. She continued substitute teaching over the next several years. In 1972, she made her local theatrical debut as Hedy LaRue in the Klamath Civic Theater's production of "How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying," which was the first of many roles she played in theatrical productions for that group and its successor theatrical group, the Linkville Players, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," "She Loves Me" and "The House of Blue Leaves," among others. In the 1980s, she performed in a series of musical variety productions entitled "The Cardiac Capers," that benefited Merle West Medical Center. At the Ross Ragland Theater, she reprised her role as a "Pick A Little Lady" in both the 1989 grand opening community musical production of "The Music Man" as well as in the 2009 20th anniversary production of that musical. She also appeared onstage at the Ragland in productions of "Fiddler On The Roof" and "Oklahoma!" among others. She was an active member of the Ross Ragland Theater Guild for many years. She was a longtime member of the Klamath Chorale, performing with the group in its twice-yearly concerts until ill health prevented her participation. She was married twice, first to James Hargrove and then to Frank "Guy" Jakubowski. She survived her two marriages, each of which ended in divorce. She was also a cancer survivor, after being diagnosed in 1999, she underwent surgery, chemo and radiation treatments and was cancer free. Over the years, Ms. Willey was a generous contributor to various organizations, including the YMCA, the Ross Ragland Theater, the Linkville Players, Oregon Institute of Technology, S.M.A.R.T. and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, among others. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Darro and Huyen Willey of Casselberry, Fla.; two nieces Robin Willey Pratt of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Lisa Willey Lieberman of Oviedo, Fla., and their families; also a cousin Rhonda Willey of Portland, Ore. She would like to offer special thanks to Adana Young, Paul Stuart, Katherine Sagunsky, and Michelle Kirk-Hefty, each of whom has provided invaluable assistance to Ms. Willey over the past several years. Contributions may be made in Danni's memory to the High Desert Hospice Foundation, 2210 Shallock Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.