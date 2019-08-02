Iva Jane Will Iva Jane Haskins Will, 93, wife of Leonard I. Will for 73 years, went to be with her Savior on July 17, 2019. Born in 1926, she grew up the daughter of Luther and Nellie Haskins in Merrill, Ore. She married Leonard in 1946, after his discharge from the Navy and began their married life on his parents' farm north of Salem, Ore. Two years later, they returned to the Tulelake, Calif., area to work on her family farm. In 1949, they were drawn and awarded a 130-acre veterans homestead where they raised sheep, cattle, hay, grain and three children (Greg, Wade, Janelle). In 1987, Leonard and Iva Jane moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., to an acre mini farm to enjoy their retirement years. No matter which community Iva Jane lived in, she was known for her involvement and service in each. Merrill, Malin and Klamath Falls found her serving in each of the Presbyterian churches there, 13 years playing organ for the Malin Church. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, three children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Aug. 10, at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First Presbyterian Church Missions Committee, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR, 97601.