Donzell D. Wilkerson Donzell D. Wilkerson, a 45 year resident of Bonanza, Ore. passed peacefully on April 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Donzell served 26 years in the U.S Navy. Donzell is survived by his wife Catherine, of 69 years, his four children Benny, Debra, Joseph, and Marshall and his 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
