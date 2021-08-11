Joyce Bowen Wiest Joyce Bowen Wiest was born May 2, 1924 in Spencer Brook, Isanti County, Minn. She passed on July 1, 2021 in Medford, Ore. Joyce was the daughter of Augustine and Teresa Bowen of Mora, Minn. A mass will be conducted in Joyce's honor at 10 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 14, 2021. Father Jim Clifford will preside at Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church, 600 Beebe Road, Central Point, Ore. Joyce was born and raised in Minnesota and moved to Portland, Ore. in 1945. She met William Allen Wiest Jr. of Portland on New Year's Day, 1946. They married in the spring of 1947 and lived in Tigard, Ore., where Bill taught school. They moved to Chiloquin, Ore. in 1955 as Bill had accepted the position of executive secretary for the Klamath Tribe from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. He later accepted a teaching position with the Chiloquin School District. In time, Bill and Joyce bought a house and sixty acres from Dibbon and Esther Cook on the Williamson River, just south of the Williamson River Store, five miles north of Modoc Point. The property remains in the family trust to this day. Bill and Joyce had six sons; Michael, Thomas, Mark, Johnathon, Timothy and Andrew. Joyce began her forest service career with the Oregon State Board of Forestry at the Klamath Indian Agency in Fort Klamath in August, 1960. On Apr. 3, 1961, she transferred to the U.S. Forest Service. Her career positions included office manager, assistant business manager, and fire dispatcher on the Winema, Rogue River, and Siskiyou National Forests. Her final tenure was at the Smokejumper Base in Cave Junction. Joyce retired from the U.S. Forest Service in Dec. 1979, concluding nineteen years of dedicated service. After Bill passed in December 1979, Joyce relocated to California and did volunteer work at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Walnut Creek for 3 years. She returned to Oregon and volunteered at Providence Medford Medical Center for 30 years. Joyce was also involved in several community service organizations over the years, serving in a variety of functions. Her main focus, however, was her church, Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church in Central Point, again serving in multiple capacities. Joyce is survived by three sons, Mark, Timothy, and Andrew, ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. At 97 years of age, Joyce was preceded in death by her father, mother, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, her husband, and 3 of her sons. Joyce was a loving and cherished grandparent. She adored her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, friend, confidante, involved community member, and diligent servant to her Catholic faith. Joyce will be lovingly remembered by family, friends, neighbors, and members of those institutions wherein she served. May she be with the Lord Almighty and may she rest in eternal peace.
