Lorentino "Bunny" Steve Weiser Lorentino Steve Weiser, "Bunny", 91, passed away May 19, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 30, 2021 at the United Pentecostal Church. Lorentino will be laid to rest at the Paiute Cemetery in Beatty, Ore. Dinner will be served at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Lorentino was born December 21, 1929 to Olive and Irwin Weiser and grew up at Whiskey Creek in Beatty. He was involved in many activities and sports such as boxing, basketball and hunting. None of which would prove more promising than his involvement in rodeo. Lorentino began his rodeo career in 1948 at the age of 19, while also starting his family, welcoming the birth of his son Steve. At the first All Indian Rodeo in Tygh Valley, he would compete and win the All Around competition. He would go on to win the All Around title three years in a row and was presented with a belt buckle to commemorate. "Bunny Weiser was really the best Bronc rider around this area". It is unknown if there has been another Indian Cowboy to accomplish that feat to this day. In the early 60's, Lorentino married Yvonne Lugo, and welcomed her children into his family, which included Brenda Jackson. They would go on to have four children of their own: Jamie, Kevin, Tino and Marty. In 1974, Lorentino ended his rodeo career after realizing "this is a young man's game!" He would go on to work various jobs in Klamath County, before making the choice to attend the Police Academy in Utah. He was the oldest in his class and proudly completed police training, going on to become the Game Warden for the Klamath Tribes, from which he retired in 2003. Lorentino could often be seen at sporting events for his grandchildren, enjoying the rodeo as a spectator, watching boxing matches with family, and supporting his family with visits full of wisdom and guidance. Lorentino had unwavering faith and spoke many times of the Lord's healing touch on his life. Throughout his life he attended the Beatty Valley Gospel Mission and the United Pentecostal Church. Lorentino will be sorely missed by those patiently waiting to see him again. Lorentino leaves behind sons, Steve and Marty; daughters Jamie and Brenda; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife Yvonne; sons Tino and Kevin, Sr; grandson's Kevin, Jr and Steven Pete. In honor of "Bunny", this will be an alcohol and drug free event.
