Nancy Haskins Zweifel Weber, passed away at the age of 70, on Jan. 26, 2021 in St. Helens, Ore. while in her beautiful home with her family by her side.
Nancy was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Feb. 26, 1950 to parents Lee and Donna Faye Haskins.
She is survived by husband Thomas Weber; siblings Carol Lee Collins and her husband Mike, Kenneth Haskins and his wife Vicky; Nancy's children Gary Keturakat, Mindy Pilkington her husband Charles, and Kent Zweifel his wife Ann Marie; Nancy's grandchildren Ashley Watts, Nicole Watts, Shea Zweifel and Wrigley Zweifel. She has also left behind 17 step Grand kids and three step daughters.
Nancy was a devoted mother and grandmother to all. She enjoyed keeping up with her children and grandkids as much as she possible could through their activities and sports. For those who knew Nancy the way we all did, her sense of humor was something special and will be missed each and every day.
Thank You for all that you did to make ours lives as wonderful as you could and mold us into who we are today.
You will always be loved and missed.
The family of Nancy is having a Celebration of Life on March 6, at 1:00 p.m. at 35432 Spence Street St. Helens, OR 97051. We invite friends and family who were close to Nancy to attend.