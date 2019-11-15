Leonard Weber Leonard Otto Weber, 88, passed peacefully in his sleep Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Memorial services will be held in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Leonard was born to German immigrants Leonard and Martha Weber in Malin, Ore., May 18, 1931. After graduation, he was an Army cook in Alaska, then continued his education at Southern Oregon College, receiving his degree in Education. Leonard was a sportswriter for the Herald and News in Klamath Falls prior to becoming a teacher and coach at Henley High School in Klamath Falls for 10 years, then Hoopa, Calif., for one year, Tulelake, Calif. for 10 years, and Alturas, Calif. for 16 years. He retired in 1994. Leonard married Shirley Peugh in August 1954, in Klamath Falls. They were married 27 years and had five children. After divorce, Leonard married Carol Egle of Alturas in 1984, gaining five stepchildren. They were married 34 years, until she passed. Some of Leonard's community involvement included Kiwanis, bowling, and Elks' Club, where he was the secretary for many years. He enjoyed gardening. He was a people person who did not know a stranger. He especially loved his dachshunds. In October 2017 Leonard moved to Klamath Falls, finally finding a home at RaNae's Elderly Care. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley in 1992, and wife Carol in 2017. He is survived by his sisters. Anita Unruh, Malin and Lucille (Bill) Owens, Terrebonne, Ore.; daughters, Julianne (Corbin) Alsbrook, Bonanza, Ore., Janice (Scott) Hueners, Redmond, Ore., and Jeanine (Dan) Fleury, Lakeview, Ore.; sons, Leonard Weber, Bozeman, Mont. and Jeff Weber, Belgrade, Mont.; stepchildren, Debbie McCord, Roseburg, Ore., Darren (Charna) Egle, Darlene Estes, Danny and Devin Egle, all Alturas; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.