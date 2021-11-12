Michael Steven Webb Michael Steven Webb passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021, with family by his side at Stanford Medical Center. Mike was born to Francis Milford and Loretta Beth Webb on November 23, 1950. He was the oldest of 4 siblings: Gary, Thomas, and Kathleen Rae. Mike was born in Woodland, CA and the family moved to Tulelake in 1951 after Francis was awarded a homestead in 1949. They waited 2 years for the house to be built before Francis moved the family to Tulelake. He started school at Newell Elementary and upon completing 8th grade went to Tulelake High School, where he was an active FFA member, while raising lambs, competing in numerous FFA competitions, and even holding the office of President his Senior year of High School 1967- 1968, he also was on the football team. Throughout high school Mike worked for Leon Turner doing custom hay work, cutting, and hauling hay. Mike become very close with Leon Turner and family. Mike also helped his dad and brothers on the family farm raising 150 head of sheep and growing their own feed. Upon graduation Mike joined the Army National Guard, went to Shasta College, and got his Associates Degree in Agriculture in 1970. He spent 13 years in the National Guard and became Sergeant First Class of the Company B, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry of Klamath Falls, OR. Mike enjoyed the travel of the Army National Guard, but with a growing family and business he was honorably discharged in 1983. Mike was blessed to have 2 daughters Lisa born July 8, 1970, and Christy born September 20, 1973. Mike married the love of his life, Wanda Delois Girtman on September 5, 1981. In this marriage he gained a son John Darrel Girtman. Mike and Wanda had a daughter together Kimberly Dawn, born on November 5, 1984. Mike enjoyed raising his 4 kids while taking them on hunting and fishing trips while getting in the occasional water-skiing trip. Mike and Wanda officially bought a restaurant on February 1, 1983. With the help of the community support and their kids, they were able to grow a business in a small town they both love. Mike enjoyed visiting with all the customers who came in. He always appreciated the love and support from the community. In years preceding the purchase of the restaurant he worked for Donnie Micka as a Potato Shed foreman, and Hay foreman. Mike was a certified USDA potato inspector and bought and sold potatoes. One of Mikes favorite job later in life was becoming an engineer of a short line. He worked for Modoc Northern Railroad for 4 1/2 years and went on to the Palladon Iron Company RR in Cedar City Utah to finish his retirement. Mike suffered from COPD. In 2016 he was put on a lung transplant list at Stanford Medical Center. After numerous health complications, he was able to receive his "new" lungs on June 20, 2019. This awarded him 2 1/2 years of "borrowed" time to spend with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He is preceded in death by his father Francis, mother Loretta, brother Thomas, sister Kathleen, grand-daughter Desirae and numerous aunts and uncles and many special friends. He is survived by his wife Wanda, brother Gary, son John (Courtney), daughter Lisa (Jeff), daughter Christy, daughter Kimberly (Shawn), 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Arrangements by O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, viewing Friday November 12 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Service is Saturday November 13, 2021, at 12 pm at Malin Presbyterian Church, followed by graveside burial at Malin Cemetery. Celebration of life immediately after burial at Malin Way Station, Broadway Street. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Basin Ambulance Service P.O. Box 284 Malin OR, 97633.
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Woman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
- Klamath Falls motorcyclist dies in Sunday crash
- Serial carjacker gets three years for vehicle, related thefts
- Former motel set to reopen as transitional housing
- New Lava Beds-Tule Lake superintendent to face challenges
- Christmas lights set to shine at Kit Carson Park
- The grand canyon of the Klamath River
- Mazama advances after blanking North Eugene
- City parks board asks for input on possibly renaming Kit Carson Park
- Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Should Oregon continue to transition in and out of Daylight Saving Time each year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.