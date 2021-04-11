Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Annabelle Rawlins Watkins

Annabelle Rawlins Watkins died peacefully in her sleep in Klamath Falls, Ore. at age 95 on March 30, 2021. Annabelle was born in Oakhill, Ohio. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a very kind and loving heart. She was preceded in death by her, parents; John and Mary Leonard, siblings; Violet, Viola, Charlotte, Alvie, Irene, Hazel Mary Lou; and husband Fred R. Rawlins SR.; son Hobert Rawlins; and son Fred R. Rawlins JR. Survivors include daughters Jeanette Rawlins Krass, Annette Rawlins McMackin; grandchildren Scott Rawlins, Tiffani Ann Rawlins, JR Rawlins, Kathy and Katie Rawlins, Dennette Turner, Christina McMackin, Candice Krass, Kennedy Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews out of state; her very special friend Marie Foss of Tigard, Ore.; Dean Makarowsky of Klamath Falls; Linda Focht and Sheri Gartner of Tigard, Ore. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Davenports located on 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Ed Keady will be officiating.

