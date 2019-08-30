Raymond Washburn Raymond "Skip" Claude Washburn passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, in his home peacefully surrounded by his family. Survivors include Jeanette Washburn, his wife of 51 years, children Kim and Eric, sister Geri, brothers Dan and Bob, step-father Bob, three granddaughters, and four great-grandsons. He worked for Yale, Associated Forklift, A&M, and retired from Forklift Services of America. His hobbies include motorcycle riding, NASCAR, and a rockhound. He was preceded in death by his mother and one grandson.
