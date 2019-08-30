Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Raymond Washburn

Raymond Washburn Raymond "Skip" Claude Washburn passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, in his home peacefully surrounded by his family. Survivors include Jeanette Washburn, his wife of 51 years, children Kim and Eric, sister Geri, brothers Dan and Bob, step-father Bob, three granddaughters, and four great-grandsons. He worked for Yale, Associated Forklift, A&M, and retired from Forklift Services of America. His hobbies include motorcycle riding, NASCAR, and a rockhound. He was preceded in death by his mother and one grandson.

