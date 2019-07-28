Tammy Warner Tammy Jean Warner, age 51, went home to be with our Father on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence in Sprague River, Ore. She was born on Dec. 27, 1967, in Sacramento, Calif., at Mercy San Juan Medical Center to Darlene Binning and Virgil Binning. She was a hard worker at California Department Motor Vehicles main office for over 10 years. Tammy truly lived life to the fullest and kept her head up with a sassy, keeping it real attitude. She never let anything get in her way to care for her family. She was the type of loving person to put everyone else first instead her self. She always had an ability to reach anyone in a deep, positive way. Tammy is survived by her husband Patrick Warner, Shane Warner, Justin and Sera Warner and all her friends and family. The lives that Tammy touched are invited to O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601, at 10 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019, followed by a potluck at Agency Lake in Chiloquin, Ore. Please bring a lawn chair for seating and your favorite dish you would like to share.