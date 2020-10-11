Ronnie Wayne Walters, Mr. Ronnie Walters, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 67. Ronnie was born to parents John and Nellie Walters on July 5, 1953 in Pecos, Texas. He grew up as the middle child of five children. In 1976, he married his wife of 43 years, Claudia Walters. Together, Ron and Claudia had three children, Lisa, Rhonda and James. Ronnie is survived by his wife Claudia, their daughter, Lisa Najar and her husband John Najar; and their son, James Walters; grandchildren, Johnnie, Veronica, Mikayla, Elizabeth, Ayden, and Cyrus, his great-grandchildren Waverly and Lillianna. Ronnie is also survived by his brothers; Terry Walters, Donald Walters, Jeff Walters, and sister Sharon Hopkins. Ronnie is proceeded in death by his daughter, Rhonda and parents, John and Nellie. Ronnie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who shared his love for fishing and the outdoors. Those who know him, remember him for his sense of humor and his infectious laugh. Ronnie was loved by all who had the chance to know him. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at DaVita in Klamath Falls for taking care of Ronnie for the many years.
