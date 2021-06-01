Thomas Allen Waid Thomas Allen Waid, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Bend, Ore. Tom was born in Woodland, Calif., January 28, 1941. His parents were Dorothy and Charles Waid. Tom was 80 years young. Tom grew up in Davis Creek, Calif. He lived on the Davis Creek Ranch since 1950's. He graduated from Modoc High School, Class of 1958. He was self-employed for 29 years as a field mechanic. His business name of Hydraulic Field Service. His company covered the Klamath Falls area, Southeastern Oregon, Northwest Nevada and Modoc County. His works was very efficient, and he strive to doing good quality work. He always seems to make those older farm equipment come to life. Tom loved to read. He always had two books going, one when he was in the recliner and one before he went to sleep at night. Tom loved to travel. He has visited most of the United States, except six states. Tom also had a memory like an elephant- Someone would be talking about a person in Davis Creek of long ago and he would know of them, when, where they came from, how many kids and the kids name right down the line. He and Margaret would go fishing at Cave Lake and she got him to start bowling in the last few years. He was devoted to his family. Tom had a heart of gold. He treated everyone with respect. He always went out of his way to help people out. Tom is survived by his longtime partner and best friend Margaret Forrest; son Jerome Waid, of Klamath Falls, Ore; brother Victor Waid of Sacramento, Calif; sister Linda Simmons of Fort Jones, Calif; son-in-law Glenn Tofell of Klamath Falls; nieces Monique Bennett (Peewee) of Rapidan, Va; Shelly Chiles of Mt Shasta, Calif; nephew Shane Simmons (Annmarie) of Auburn, Calif; grandchildren Levi Tofell of Klamath Falls; Tess Tofell of Portland, Ore; and Alexis Waid of Klamath Falls. Tom was preceded in death by his daughter LaRee Waid-Tofell and his parents, Dorothy, and Chuck Waid. There will be a Celebration of Life for Tom on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis Creek Community Center, Davis Creek, CA 96108. Bring your stories to share. A potluck will follow the service.
