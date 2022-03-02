Tess Ashley Wahl (Jackson) Our beautiful Tess Ashley Wahl was born March 02, 1988 and went home to meet our Creator on February 22, 2022. Tess is survived by the "love of her life" Justin Hill Sr. and their three children Tasheena Cherie Hill (Daughter), Jacinda Hill (Step-Daughter) and Justin Hill Jr (Son); and her immediate family members, Latonne Cherie Hicks (Mother), Jerome Jackson (Father), Jimmy & Sami Jackson (Brother & Sister-in-law), Justin Jackson (Brother), Jerzy Jackson (Brother), Jazzy Jackson (Brother), Cheryl Wahl (Paternal Grandmother), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tess was known as everyone's favorite auntie! Also, her lifetime best friends were Brittany Kirk, Celena Degarmo, Tiffany Rich-Jackson and Jessica Siporen. Tess is preceded in death by Joseph Wahl (Father), Videll Miller (Maternal Grandmother), and Roland James Hicks III (Maternal Grandfather). Tess graduated from Chiloquin High School in 2006; she enjoyed playing both volleyball and basketball throughout high school. Tess enjoyed watching scary movies and old school musicals, dancing, listening to music, choreographing dances for her daughter's videos, and spending a tremendous amount of time at the river. In addition, Tess loved our beautiful homelands and found comfort and healing by spending time at Crater Lake National Park and Rocky Ford (camping). During her 20's she worked for our tribally owned businesses, but most importantly took an active role in raising her younger siblings and first cousins. Tess was taken from this earth much too soon, and our family has no understanding as to why, but we all find comfort in knowing that Creator will welcome her spirit into the afterworld. Knowing that Tess was a grandma's girl, we know that she will be reconnected with her Grandma Vi. Tess and her grandmother were true "ride or die" until the end. How do we sum up a life full of memories for such a beautiful human being? Tess was simultaneously shy but outgoing and spontaneous at the same time. She had a great sense of humor and was always teasing (followed by a big AYE!)with family and friends. Tess had a very nurturing nature, and her children were truly the center of her universe. Tess' values were grounded in her native culture (collectivist) beliefs, WHERE FAMILY COMES FIRST. She cared deeply for her family and friends and dedicated her life to caring for her loved ones. When asked Tess would selflessly agree to help family members and/or friends, even if that meant putting her own needs and wants aside. Tess truly knew how to demonstrate a selfless and unconditional love for her family, and this showed up through Tess helping raise several of her first cousins, and taking care of her maternal grandmother, as her grandmother became dependent on family support. We all love our Tess, and this loss has left a huge wound within our family. Please keep her life partner and her children in your deepest prayers. This is a sacred time, we ask that no substances are used in our loved ones name. Please join us in a "Celebration of Life Ceremony" for Tess Ashley Wahl: Location: The Klamath Tribes Community Fitness Center, Chiloquin, OR Date: March 05, 2022 Time: 1:00pm In lieu of flowers please send donations to Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepard, PO Box 5130 Klamath Falls, OR 97601.