Herbert Clarence Wagner

Herbert Clarence Wagner Herbert Clarence Wagner, 87, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on December 28, 2020. Herb is survived by his wife Joyce Wagner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30 a.m. For additional information, please visit www.ohairwards.com.

