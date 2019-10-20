Donald Vincent Donald Wayne Vincent passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at the age of 86. Don was born on Nov. 20, 1932, to Wayne and Beulah Vincent in Lakeview, Ore. His family homesteaded in Lakeview in 1870, making Don a fourth generation Oregonian. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1950. On Dec. 12, 1952, he married Phyllis Marie Hoyez and they had one son, William Carl Vincent, born in 1957. Don and Phyllis were married for 54 years until her death in 2007. Don was a veteran of the Korean War, obtaining the rank of corporal. He worked as the controller/manager for Paul and Robert Wampler Logging and Ranching for more than 40 years and could be found "down at the shop" seven days a week. He enjoyed many vacations with his friends and especially with his son's family. He loved spending time with his two grandchildren and delighted in each accomplishment they had. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Beulah Vincent; his wife Phyllis Vincent; brothers-in-law Berle Deter and Bill Hoyez; sister-in-law Beverly Sweeney; and nephews Robert Hatcher and Floyd Hoyez III. He is survived by his son Bill Vincent; daughter-in-law Lisa Vincent; granddaughter Katie Vincent; grandson Jacob Vincent; sister Wilda Deter; brother and sister-in-law Floyd and Donna Hoyez; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a luncheon following at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center in Klamath Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the VFW or any veteran's organization of your choice.