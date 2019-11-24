Shirley May Turner IN MEMORY Shirley May Turner, 82, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, in Gold Beach Ore., due to pancreatic cancer. At Mrs. Turner's request, there will be no formal funeral services. Disposition will be by cremation and released in the ocean at Gold Beach, where she loved to be. Mrs. Turner was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Oakland, Calif., to John and Augusta 'Gussie' Thedick. Shirley received her license as a hairdresser and cosmetician in 1955 and practiced for a few years. After that, she went on to open her own cafeteria at a glass factory in the Bay Area, to feed all the employees. In the '60s she was one of the first women to race go-karts, she actually had a kart sponsored by McCulloch chainsaw company running three motors capable of 80 mph. Unfortunately, she crashed into a wall and that was her last race! She went on to work for Anchor Hocking glass factory, also in the Bay Area. In the late '60s she moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., to be closer to her mom and dad. While in Klamath, she worked for JC Penny, as a manager of Shadow Hills Apartments, and dietary cook at Shore Pines Retirement Community. Upon her husband, Cliff Turner's retirement from the KU school district, they moved to Gold Beach in 1996. He preceded her death in 2016. Her last love was her Chihuahua mix, Lucy, that she adopted at the Brookings animal shelter. She would often say she was the smartest dog she had ever owned, that she could spell out words and Lucy knew what she said. She would say, "IT'S FREAKY"!! She is survived by her sister, Betty Camner; son, Gene (Alyse) Keough; grandchildren, April Keough, Chris (Tabitha) Keough, Robbie Barnum, Mark (Whitney) Eklund; great-grandchildren, Chantaya Fitzhenry, Beau Brattain; stepdaughters, Randi (Dan) Eklund of Klamath Falls, Lynn (Jerry) Reyes of Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Cliff, she was preceded in passing by her parents. Any donations may be sent to the humane society.
Turner, Shirley May
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!