Janice Barry Turner Janice Barry Turner died on Dec. 11, 2019, in Klamath Falls. She was born in Stockton, Calif., on June 11, 1924. She married Melvin G. Turner on July 9, 1950. He predeceased her in 1980. Janice worked her entire adult life, retiring finally in 1997. The greatest portion of her working life was with the State of California Youth Authority. She also worked in the Outreach Department of the Jackson County Library after her move to Southern Oregon in the early 1900s. She made her home with her daughter and, "the best son-in-law in the world," in 1997. Janice was happiest piecing quilts or knitting. Family and friends were the lucky recipients of her many handwork projects. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynne and David LeBlanc along with several nieces and nephews and dear friends. At her request, no service is planned. Remembrances to the charity of one's choice.