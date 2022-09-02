Clint "Stormy" Tupper Stormy was a Modoc Indian of the Klamath Tribes. He was born on January 4, 1948, in Klamath Falls, OR, to the late Rachel Robbins and Bill Duffy-Tupper. Stormy went home on August 25, 2022, at his residence in Klamath Falls, OR, with family by his side. Stormy came from a strong blood line. He was the great-great grandson of Dr. Duffy and a direct descendant of Bogus Charley and Captain Jack, all lead warriors who fought in the Modoc War of 1872-1873. In addition, he was the great-great-great grandson of Old Chief Schonchin (1864 Treaty Signer), and a descendant of Modoc warriors, Boston Charley, Black Jim and Winema Riddle. Stormy grew up at Whiskey Creek and was raised in the Sprague River Valley on the Hi-Robbins Ranch. He also frequented the Beatty area along with his siblings, Rayson, Tana, Richard, Tori, Berva, Steve and Norman Lotches, roping and ranching. Stormy was a cowboy and a champion team roper with his brothers, Richard and Rayson. They attended many rodeos alongside their dad and they placed wherever they traveled. One thing that always stood out about Stormy was that he was fearless. On the Hi-Robbins Ranch, there was an Arabian horse that nobody could ride, except for Stormy. His brother Rayson said, "If there was a horse that nobody could ride, then we would get Stormy to get on and break 'em." Stormy attended school in Sprague River, Bonanza, Chiloquin and Judson Private School in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he and his brothers became the Arizona High School Team Roping Champions. Stormy often talked about his memories at Judson. He also briefly attended college at Oregon State University, COCC in Bend, and in 1972 he went to Heavy Equipment School in Ronan, Montana. In 1964, he married Julia Ann Forrest in Reno, NV. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Shannon and Tracy. And through it all - thick, thin, and turbulent - they spent their lives together, and their bond was never broken. Over the years he held several jobs where he made many life-long friends. In his younger years he often worked as a ranch hand and did millwork. He laid railroad ties for the railroad in Sprague River and worked for Bill Wampler Logging in 1969. From 1982 to 1986, he worked for the Forest Service in Lakeview. Other jobs included working for the Klamath Tribal Commodities program, the Klamath County Fairgrounds, Columbia Mill, and as a Surveillance Operator at Kla-mo-ya Casino. Stormy was an auto enthusiast; he loved classic cars and trucks and often spoke of all the vehicles he and his family owned throughout the years. He enjoyed attending car shows and participating in the annual Klamath Cruise. He loved to restore vehicles, go for long drives, listen to good music, travel and spend time with family and friends. He also loved to watch rodeo, read western books, and play a good game of cards or dominoes. Stormy has always been known for his kind heart, un-selfishness and willingness to help others. He was caring, and his conversation always included asking how you and your family were doing. He never said hello... he always greeted you with a 'Howdy Howdy Howdy' or 'Howdy Partner!' He loved his family deeply and shared a special and different bond with each one. Stormy will be remembered for his horsemanship, friendliness, quiet humor and fearlessness. He will truly be missed. He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Tupper and Tracy Tupper-Lugo; Grandchildren, Tava Sloss, Stephen Lugo, AJ Lugo, Jordan Hiram, Christopher Case, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sisters: Tana Tupper, Tori Tupper, and Berva Tupper. Brothers, Steve Weiser, Brandon Tupper, and many more family and special friends. He is preceded in death by his lifelong companion and wife, Julia Ann Forest-Tupper, his mother, father, brothers, grandparents, special relatives Irvin 'Blink' Kirk, and Pat Foster along with many more family and partners. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Beatty Valley Gospel Mission.