Terry Lee Trumbull Terry Lee Trumbull, a man of God, was called home to the Lord on May 1, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born November 5, 1965, and is survived by his loving wife Lorie and his children Derik (Tessa), Logan (Emily), Moriah (Casey), and Blake (Amanda). Terry loved being Papa to his grandchildren Louisa and Elsie Trumbull, Colton and Bowen Trumbull, Isaac, Jasper, and Danielle Christensen; and John Trumbull. He is also survived by a large extended family. After working 12 years as a mechanic, Terry changed careers and became a full time college student. He pursued a degree in teaching while still working full time and being a father to four. Over the last 26 years, he taught in both public and Christian schools in Butte Valley and Klamath Falls. Terry was known for his teaching expertise, ability to connect with students and colleagues, and contagious sense of humor. Everywhere Terry lived and worked, he made close and loyal friends. All Terry's students and colleagues, past and present, will miss him dearly for how he impacted their lives - along with the pranks that only he could pull off. As much as he found fulfillment in teaching, family meant everything to him. Nothing brought Terry more pleasure than loving on his family and helping them out. Above all, Terry loved the Lord. His faith guided all aspects of his life. Deuteronomy 31:8 gives voice to the relationship he had with his Savior: "The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you."
