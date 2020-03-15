LeeRoy Totten On March 2, 2020, LeeRoy Totten passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. at the age of 77. LeeRoy was born to Harry Franklin Totten and Vera Mary Fields in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 27, 1942. His family moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. not long after. On the fateful day of April 15, 1948, when LeeRoy was five years old, he was injured in a car crash on Highway 97. His dad Harry had used his car to drag a large boulder off the road that had fallen onto Highway 97 just north of Klamath Falls around Klamath Lake. After removing the boulder, they continued to travel northbound when the car lost steering control and crashed just before a turn coming into Chemult, Ore. (LeeRoy said the steering had been damaged when they moved the boulder). When LeeRoy was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital with his dad, LeeRoy remembers his father saying, "Don't cry son" before his dad passed away. LeeRoy's mother Vera was also severely injured in that crash and was in a wheelchair for the rest of her life before she died in 1975. LeeRoy was in the hospital for several months recovering and was not able to attend his father's funeral. LeeRoy was the youngest of eight kids. After his father's death, LeeRoy at the age of six got up early every day to sell newspapers before going to school in Klamath Falls to help buy food for his family during rough times. He never stopped working from those days forward. He left school prior to graduating high school to begin working in the construction industry, which he continued his entire life. He attended some college while he worked as a construction foreman and then supervisor for Peter Kiewit and Sons. LeeRoy lived in many places through the years: Boise, Klamath Falls; Blue River; Lakeview; Burns; Madras, Venice Beach, Calif.; Estacada, Wash.; Parker Dam, Ariz.; just to name a few. In 1963, LeeRoy married Elsie Irene Treat (aka Samanthea Kay Treat) in Chelan, Wash. They had three kids when they settled back in Klamath Falls: Lee Roy Totten II, Jonathan Dee Totten I, and Samanthea Lynn Totten. After Elsie's passing in 1980, LeeRoy later married Delta Gene Gregg and they had one child, Arin Totten, and stepson Nathan Anderson. Through the years, LeeRoy opened and operated asphalt plants, rock pits/rock crushing operations, performed countless paving projects, built pipelines and bridges, wastewater and water treatment plants, built high voltage power lines that stand still like giant sentinels out on the remote high desert of Lake and Harney counties. Although LeeRoy's life was riddled with sudden tragic losses of close family members and friends, via multiple vehicle crashes, plane crashes, suicides, heart attacks; he would like to be known for never giving up, never giving in, and persevering through all of it. He lived life his way, and like the family before him, he put his heart and soul into his work. He left his mark building the Western United States with projects spanning from Death Valley, Calif., to the highest peak of the Great Basin National Park, freeways in Washington State (and everywhere in between); the wooden stairs down to the ocean from the Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport, Ore., the flood restoration, bridge, boulders, trails along Ashland Creek; the New River BLM Center in Bandon, the road to the head gates of the Parker Dam, Ariz.; and the sewer treatment lagoon/expansion and Bullard-Deadman Canyon flood restoration in Lakeview. He built more storm, water, sewer, and geothermal lines and pump stations than can be counted; he built and paved more miles of roads than some have ever driven. He accomplished all of this with his family and close friends working every day at his side. He was a fierce man, smart, and strong-willed. To many of us a Titan - a "Totten Titan." In LeeRoy's final years, his memory started failing him, but he always loved to reminisce about the jobs he worked and those he worked with. His dream after retirement was to travel to all of his jobs through the West, and see them all once again. He was never able to do it all - so perhaps in his memory we can all continue his dream and remember his work, remember those he loved (and lost), and continue his stories and tell of his proud accomplishments. LeeRoy was preceded in death by his beloved family members: parents Harry and Vera Totten, mother and father-in-law Burr Davis and Audra Dean Trea, mother and father-in-law Jake and Rose Gregg; wife and sons Elsie Irene Treat Totten (aka Samanthea Kay Treat), Lee Roy Totten II and Jonathan Dee Totten, I; brothers and sisters Dorothy (Dot) Totten Ness, Jessie Totten Klinger, Richard Totten, Harold Totten, and Clifford (Butch) Totten; sister-in-law Trilby Treat Totten; brother-in-laws Carmie Treat, Robin Roy Treat, Burr Dean Treat, Jack Howard Treat, and Rapheal (Buck) Patrick Ness; nephews Michael Ray Totten, Don Ness, Richard Totten II, and Perry Totten; "furry kid" DeeDee, who he claimed to love more than any person in this world (LeeRoy's own kids knew they didn't hold a candle to DeeDee, she was a good dog). LeeRoy is survived by his older brothers Bob Totten of Irvine Hills, Calif. and Dan Totten of Sherman Oaks, Calif.; sisters-in-law Arlyne Totten (Bernard) of Cave Junction and Shawn Totten of Eureka, Calif.; daughter and son-in-law Samanthea Totten-Perry and Earl Perry of Klamath Falls; daughter Arin Totten; stepson Nathan Anderson and ex-wife Delta Gregg all of Klamath Falls; as well as close friends, numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. On Monday March 23, 2020, there will be an informal celebration of LeeRoy's life commencing at 12 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall 2. Come as you are - hard hats, baseball caps, jeans, boots, or construction safety apparel welcome. LeeRoy's niece, Debby Totten Johnson will be officiating. A light lunch will be offered immediately thereafter. Then there will be a heavy-equipment, truck, vehicle procession to Klamath Memorial Park for graveside burial service for anyone who would like to give a final farewell. This is a "BYOB" event. Bring your own backhoe - for the procession to the memorial park. LeeRoy will be transported via lowboy heavy-haul transport with much thanks to Jamie Jackson and Mike Hamilton of Rocky Mountain Construction. For further information contact Samanthea Totten-Perry via text at 541-892-4958 or email SamantheaTottenPerry@gmail.com; or call Davenport's Chapel of Good Shepherd. We hope you can attend and share a good story about LeeRoy (just in case you haven't heard the story a 100 times before) or if you care to call B.S on anything you hear...that was a common occurrence when family and friends would get together after a long hard day's work; drinking a beer with LeeRoy (dad). In lieu of flowers, if you could return all of the tools and equipment you "borrowed" from LeeRoy over the years, he'd appreciate that. You know who you are.
