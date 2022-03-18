MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, George Robert Tomberlin, 79, passed away Friday, March 11. He was born July 12, 1942, in Fitzgerald, Georgia to John Henry and Elva (Wright) Tomberlin. Depending on how you knew him, he was known as Robert, Tom, George, or Granddaddy. He graduated from Titusville High School in Florida and joined the Air Force. He met his wife when stationed in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Soon after he had joined the Medford, Oregon Police department, they were married on July 31, 1965. He continued his education at Southern Oregon College and then Washington State University. His career was in law enforcement as an officer and an educator, retiring in 2014 from the University of Maine at Augusta after 43 years as a Professor of Criminal Justice. He traveled extensively, always calling it "research" to China, Japan, Australia, Estonia, Cuba, and all over the United States. He is survived by his wife Susan, children Karen Doyle of West Gardiner, ME and Kevin, his wife Jennifer Tomberlin of Largo, FL. His four grandchildren were his pride and joy - Haley and Chase Tomberlin and Timothy and Sean Doyle. He is also survived by siblings Gussie Hawkins of Rochelle, GA, John W and wife Emma Jane Tomberlin of Fitzgerald, GA, Bruce and wife Nita Tomberlin of Macon, GA, Helon Love of Fitzgerald, GA, Bill Tomberlin of Fitzgerald, GA, Betty Bex of Port Orange, FL and Mary Emma Tomberlin of Titusville, FL and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mayme Jane Duvall. Celebrations of life will be held March 19th at 1 pm at the house he was born in Georgia and March 26th at 1pm at the Randall Student Center at the University of Maine at Augusta. Arrangements under the direction of North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Florida. Donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley, 14 Pray Street, Gardiner ME 04345 or be extra generous with your tips to servers as he was.