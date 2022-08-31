Alvin Keith Todd, Sr. The Lord called Alvin home on August 17, 2022. He was born August 23, 1987. Alvin worked as a framer doing construction building house. He enjoyed this job very much. He loved camping, hunting and fishing. He loved his family more than anything else. They were his whole world. He was always helping other people when he could. Alvin leaves behind his beautiful wife, Kelsey, and six children, Kiara, Kyra, Lance, Katanna, Alvin Jr. and Kinsley; Mother, Bernadene (Bill Reid) Fowler; Brothers, Bubba J. (Sarah) Todd, Steven "Kyle" (Shaylynn) Fowler; Sister, Lilian Todd & Jessa boo, three nieces and one nephew; Grandma, Nancy Fowler; Uncles Jimbob (Anita) Fowler and seven cousins; Uncle Howdy Fowler and four cousins; Aunt Debbie Driskell, three cousins. He also leaves behind his sisters- and brothers- in-law: Jeremy (Casey) Chaulet, one niece, two nephews; Cody (Lindsey) Wright, one niece, one nephew; Jonas Adams; Jacob (Briana) Adams, one nephew; Step-brothers-in-law, Bryan and Logan; Father-in-law, Tim (Sue) Adams; Mother-in-law, Gale (Mark) Miller; and numerous others. He loved each and everyone in a special way. He went to be with their daughter, little Peanut, on the other side; his nephew, Kooper; and his Father, Delmar Todd, and lots of other family members greeted him. A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 17, at Crest Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will have a potluck that day to send him off. He will be truly missed by all.