Deborah Ann Tice-Hardman Deborah Ann Tice brought joy to the family of Dr. Raymond and Irene Tice when she joined siblings Larry, Harold and Martin on their small farm in Klamath Falls, Ore. Debbie enjoyed chickens, sheep, horses, goats and all animals, and even milked cows as did her brothers, until she left home. In grade school she got a black eye in her first "mutton busting" competition. She excelled at horsemanship and raised and cared for up to five Arabian horses. When needed she rounded and herded stray cows back to Hogsback or captured stray horses, cows, dogs or cats. She graduated from KUHS in 1972. Her early career included many jobs including helping Dr. Tice's medical practice. She married Wayne Hardman in November 1975, soon having sons Matthew and Raymond. This family became Debbie's focus for the rest of her life. Debbie and Wayne moved to Junction City close to son Raymond's family. In her 60's fortuitously and very fortunately, having been adopted at birth, she met her biologic half-siblings Kathy, Debbie and Janice thus quickly expanding her immediate family Sadly, she contracted Stage-4 cancer, which took her on June 2, 2021. Debbie always cared for her animals, family and many friends and graciously was care giver for Raymond and Irene in their final years. She is predeceased by parents Raymond and Irene Tice, brother Thomas Howard (passed 6/2/1951). She is survived by Husband Wayne, son Matthew, wife Julie and children Alyssa and Kaitlin, of Bend; and son Raymond, wife Mandy and grandson Michael and grand-daughter Natalie of Eugene; brothers Martin Tice, MD of Medford; Harold Tice, DVM of Guam and Klamath Falls; and Larry Tice, MD of Grand Junction, Colo. A family memorial is planned for July 17 in Klamath Falls at the home place on Patterson Street.
