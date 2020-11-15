Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Joan Thompson Joan Thompson passed away Nov. 5, 2020. She was 84. She is lovingly remembered by her longtime partner Jim Thompson, sister Gerri Battram, both of Klamath Falls, grandson Richard Earl of N.D. and seven great-grandchildren. Joan had been married to Bill Liebert of Klamath Falls. They had one daughter, Kimberly, who preceded her in death. It was Joan's request no service will be held.

