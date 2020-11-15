Joan Thompson Joan Thompson passed away Nov. 5, 2020. She was 84. She is lovingly remembered by her longtime partner Jim Thompson, sister Gerri Battram, both of Klamath Falls, grandson Richard Earl of N.D. and seven great-grandchildren. Joan had been married to Bill Liebert of Klamath Falls. They had one daughter, Kimberly, who preceded her in death. It was Joan's request no service will be held.
