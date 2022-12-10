Jimmie Cleveland Thomas Jimmie Cleveland Thomas, 89 years, passed away on December 1st, 2022. He was born on February 7th, 1933, at the home of his grandparents, James and Eva Thomas. His parents were James (Bud) and Lilly Louise Thomas. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Martha Jean, niece Brenda Bloyd, brother Fred Thomas and grandson Kevin Thomas. He leaves behind his wife Peggy of 65 years, children Jeff, Greg, Lori, and her husband Tom Porter, grandchildren Kailey and Justin Jannicelli, Kathleen and Grant Fahey, and Maggie Porter. Great grandchildren Lilly, Natalie, Lochlan, Porter, Patrick, Liam, Penelope, and sister Carol Zwetzig. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Airman, Korean War, he was honorably discharged in May, 1955. Jim returned to Klamath Falls and joined his father working for the Geary Brothers. Jim was hired by the City of Klamath Falls and had achieved wastewater operator status and retired from a supervisory position. Jim was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a member of the local Archeological Society. His hobbies were woodcarving, taxidermy and gardening. Jim left his birthplace of Aline, Oklahoma and embraced this community and encouraged his children to do the same. This southern gentleman with his cowboy boots and hats will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held for Jim at 11am on December 12th at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, burial at Eternal Hills to follow and a reception at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Exhibit Building Two at 1:30pm.