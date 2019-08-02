Adam Thomas Adam Michael Thomas was born on March 11, 1976, to James and Connie Thomas and went to heaven on July 22, 2019. He attended Mazama High School class of 1994 and worked at Sherm's Thunderbird Market, Lippert's Carpet, Towne Pump and finally Merit's Home Center for 16 years. His daughter Tessa Thomas was born in 1994. He married Sarah McNiven in 2002 and had a daughter Faith Thomas and a son Jacob Thomas. Adam loved hunting, fishing, car races, and the Dallas Cowboys professional football team. Survivors include his mother and step-father Connie and Russell Morris of Klamath Falls; brother James Thomas Jr. and sister-in-law Jennifer; daughter and son-in-law Tessa and Martin Icedo of Yuma, Ariz.; daughter Faith Thomas and son Jacob Thomas, both of Klamath Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.