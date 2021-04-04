Erik Stoller Thom Erik Stoller Thom was born July 29, 1964, in Seattle, Wash., to Barbara and Dr. Theodore Thom. He died March 12, 2021 as the result of an accidental fall in Livermore, Calif. Growing up in Klamath Falls, he was a graduate of Klamath Union High School and Oregon State University. He was awarded a degree from Chalon College in California and was a practicing respiratory therapist, having graduated at the head of his class. An outdoors person, Erik loved canoeing and camping in the woods. Many of his trips were vacationing in Oregon with a favorite dog or two. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed participating in scouting activities with his two children, Collin and Kate. Erik loved spending the evenings helping his children with school work. Erik was preceded in death by his father Dr. Theodore Thom. He is survived by his wife Michelle Nachand Thom; children Collin 11, and Kathryn 10 of Livermore; mother Barbara Stoller Thom; brother Roger Edward Thom; sister in-law Devera Thom; his niece Corinne Thom and nephew Conley Thom of Jacksonville, Ore. A private family service is planned.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls woman arrested for firing gun at person
- Boat sinks in Upper Klamath Lake; 2 rescued
- Drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday at fairgrounds
- RV park, neighborhood form resistance against county purchase
- Klamath Falls man pleads guilty to negligent homicide, sentenced to 6 years prison
- County: No one will be displaced by housing project
- New grant can help pay for $25,000 in home repairs
- County COVID-19 cases on the rise — again
- Many Klamath County seniors still reluctant to get vaccinated
- Candidates stack up in contested school board races
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
What are you most excited about, once the pandemic ends?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.