Paul Switzler Paul Switzler, 97, passed away at his home with the love of his family and friends in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Aug. 16, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. He was preceded by his wife Patricia Switzler. They were married in 1981. Patricia passed away in May 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's. He was born to Charles W. and Nancy Pearl (Tate) Switzler on April 28 1922, in Stilwell Okla. The family moved to Klamath Falls in 1930. Paul attended Henley High School, where he loved playing football. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. After the war, he married and had three children with his first wife and worked at Weyerhaeuser for 30-plus years until he retired. After retirement, his hobbies were sports, traveling and woodworking. He made numerous shelves, benches, birdhouses and tables for his children, grandchildren and his church. He was a very kind, patient and loving father and grandfather. He is survived by brothers Charles Walter Jr. and Jerry Delray; sister Melba Jean; daughters Dana and Debra; son David; grandchildren Lesa, Robbie, Laura, Leanna, Amy, Anna and Cristina; 16 great-grands; and 3 1/2 great-great-grands. Family preceded: parents Charles Walter Sr. and Nancy Pearl, brother Clyde, Van Lewis, sisters Maribel Ruth, Thelma Mae, Rowena Euphama (Pinky), and numerous nieces and nephews. Church service will be held in Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m.. at Klamath Memorial Park.