Charles Walter Switzler Jr. Charles Walter Switzler Jr. passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 94 from natural causes in the comfort of his own home. Charlie, the youngest of nine children, was born on Sept. 18, 1925, in Stillwater, Okla., to Charles Walter Switzler Sr. and Nancy Pearl Tate. When he was 11 years old, his family moved to Oregron. Charlie was a World War II veteran. At the age of 18, he was drafted and served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga. After the war, he worked at Weyerhaeuser as a supervisor for 40 years. Charlie enjoyed traveling through Eastern Oregon, the desert, and the Steens Mountains, but most of all the 49ers! He loved spending time with family and we all cherish and hold those memories, and his stories, close. He is survived by his loving wife Jill, daughters Charlene and Nenette, and son Robert, along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service in Living Faith Fellowship in Klamath Falls on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m.