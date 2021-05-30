Carol Suty Carol Eloise Newman Suty, 94, of Malin, Ore., peacefully passed away in her home May 18. Carol was born December 20, 1926 in Nickerson, Neb. As a junior in high school, Carol traveled from Iowa with her family in a 1920s-era hearse to Klamath Falls, Ore. After graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1944 she went to work as a secretary at Weavers Insurance Co. Carol loved to ballroom dance at the Armory, where she met her future husband Anton Suty Jr. They were married in 1950 and spent 49 joyful years together as they raised their children and appreciated their grandchildren. The couple enjoyed traveling, entertaining, golfing, and dancing (where it all began) together. Carol was known for her classy style, her famous red velvet cake and her love of fresh flowers. She loved bright colors and integrated them into her wardrobe and home. Carol was happy being a full-time homemaker and was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She walked through life with grace and confidence, and she never walked past a flower without stopping to enjoy its fragrance. Her's was a life well lived and she was well loved. Carol is survived by her five children Janda Swenson (Robert) of Redwood City, Calif., Paula Liddell (Jeff) of Portland, Ore., Anton Suty III of Malin, Stephen Suty of Klamath Falls, Julie Matthews (Mark) of Klamath Falls; grandchildren Trava Sanders, Grant Suty (Kendra), Victor and Alexander Matthews, Paulina Swenson, Ryan Liddell, Olivia, Spencer (Michayla), Peter, and Joseph Suty; sister-in-Law Jean Newman; cousins Victoria Moore and Jeanie Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her husband Anton Suty Jr; sister Beverly Koonce; brothers Gordon, Charles, James and Ronald Newman. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Barbara Di Battista, her special friend and caregiver, High Desert Hospice, and All Care for treating Carol with such love, care and respect. Services will be held Saturday, June 5 at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel at 2:30 p.m. with graveside service at the Malin cemetery following. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886; or online at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Serious fish kill consumes the Klamath River
- Klamath Falls attorney suspended from Oregon State Bar, facing ethics complaints
- Klamath Falls woman sentenced to 1 year in prison after firing gun at person
- Crispin family, Columbia Forest Products settle wrongful death suit
- Record store brings retro spin on music to Klamath Falls
- Irrigators set up encampment next to ‘A Canal’ headgates
- Developing Steen Sports Park – A Big Park for a Small City
- Klamath area doctor named OAFP president
- Klamath County police log: May 21, 2021
- As another sucker spawning season comes and goes, lake levels stay low
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.