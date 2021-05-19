Eldon (Stoney) Stoneburg Eldon (Stoney) Stoneburg was born August 24, 1929 and passed away at the age of 92 on May 15, 2021. Eldon was born in Pine Bluff, Wyo. He had two brothers, Norval and Leonard and one sister Marilyn. Eldon worked at the Post Office before and after his four years in the Air Force where he served his time in Seol, Korea. He was overseas for one year. He loved his wife Murial who survived him. They were married 72 years. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Chiloquin woman dies in Highway 97 crash
- Trio steps off sidelines to open sports bar
- Man arrested after firing shots during Lost River baseball game
- Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder
- Housing crunch hits Klamath
- Tour the taco trucks of Klamath Falls
- Silent no more: Klamath Tribes gather to protect fish, homelands
- Klamath County waste transfer station destroyed by fire; trash collection delayed
- Bonanza ranchers try their hand at winemaking
- Reclamation says no water through A Canal this year
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.