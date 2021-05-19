Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Eldon (Stoney) Stoneburg

Eldon (Stoney) Stoneburg Eldon (Stoney) Stoneburg was born August 24, 1929 and passed away at the age of 92 on May 15, 2021. Eldon was born in Pine Bluff, Wyo. He had two brothers, Norval and Leonard and one sister Marilyn. Eldon worked at the Post Office before and after his four years in the Air Force where he served his time in Seol, Korea. He was overseas for one year. He loved his wife Murial who survived him. They were married 72 years. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

