Linell Jo Stock Linell Stock, age 66, passed away peacefully Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home. She was born Linell Jo Crank, March 2, 1955 in Klamath Falls, OR to Lloyd & Betty (Tidd) Crank. She grew up in the Klamath basin and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1973 and later attended PSU and OIT where she studied math and accounting. She then met the love of her life, David Stock. They were married through the Lutheran church at Collier State Park on July 25, 1978 and spent 43 wonderful years together. Linell was able to use her accounting skills and landscaping skills at various places over the years, but especially the family business, the original Four Seasons Nursery and Stocks Basin Landscaping. Linell belonged to and was active in the Lutheran Church in many capacities; including bible study groups, women's fellowship, accounting and volunteering. Some of the things she enjoyed most in life were feeding and watching her birds, reading, cooking, animals, Bunco with her friends, gardening, camping and especially traveling. In just the last 10 years Linell had traveled to such places as Israel, Kenya, Germany, and even hiked 100 miles along the Camino de Santiago in Northern Spain with her husband and daughter. Most of all she loved her family. Supporting her children and grandchildren over the years throughout their sporting seasons, activities and life milestones was greatly important to her. Surviving family include: husband, David; son, Brian, and his wife, Meghan, of Klamath Falls, daughter Katherine of Eugene, son Colin of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Kellen (7), Norah (4) and Klaire (4); brother, Joe, of Klamath Falls and sister, Sue, and her husband, Jeff, of Salem, OR; nephew, Stephen Michaud, of Cottage Grove, OR. She is preceded in death by parents, Joe & Betty Crank, grandparents, Ellis & Nellie Tidd and William 'Jewel' & Lillian Crank. Anyone who knew Linell should be blessed to have had her in your life. She was a wonderful person, daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend and so much more. A service to honor her will be held at a later date.