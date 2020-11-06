Dale Bradford Stites Dale Bradford Stites, born on July 5, 1943 in Sacramento, Calif. Dale grew up in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1961. He met Diane Brazil through friends and they married on June 11, 1965 in Harrogate, Yorkshire, England while Dale served in the United States Army. Upon completing his service he attended Oregon Institute of Technology in 1968 with an AAS and a BS in business administration from Linfield College. He spend his career working as school business administrator. Dale would eventually retire after 30 years and move to Stayton, Ore. Besides work, Dale was a member of the Lions Club, The Association of School Business Officials and Willamette Model 'A' Club. He loved classic cars, woodworking, arts, crafts and golfing. Dale passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 at age 77. He is survived by his wife, Diane Stites; children, Derrick, Dustin and DeNae Stites; grandchildren, Megan, Brianna and Lily Stites; brother, Dean Stites. A mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2pm in St. Mary Catholic Church- Shaw. Due to COVID-19 please RSVP to Kathy at 503-362-6159. Please visit the online guest book at weddle-funeral.com
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Parker, Wright face additional charges after more victims claim they were tortured
- Passenger dies in rollover crash; driver faces manslaughter charges
- Three Klamath Falls entrepreneurs welcome customers
- White supremacist symbols scrawled on Klamath Falls billboards
- Love’s to open travel center in Klamath Falls
- Justice still served in Klamath County
- Law Enforcement Saturday
- Westfall re-elected Klamath Falls mayor
- Unofficial election results: Wednesday morning update
- Law Enforcement Tuesday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.