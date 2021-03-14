Lou Ellen Sternberg Lou Ellen Sternberg, 80 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2021 with her family by her side. Lou Ellen was born at the Klamath Agency in Chiloquin, Ore. on April 16, 1940 and was raised in Sprague River, Ore. She attended Southern Oregon University where she obtained her degree and soon after journeyed to Honolulu, Hawaii. This is where she met the love of her life, Jack and they married on April 30, 1964. Eventually, they worked their way back home to Chiloquin to be near her family. Lou Ellen was the planner for family gatherings and created the most delicious meals with love and perfection. Grandma "GiGi" was well known for her Sugar Cookies and specialty treats and "special requests" were made on a regular basis. Throughout the years, Lou Ellen enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, golfing, bowling, spending quality time with her family, watching her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren perform at each of their academic and sporting events, and watching the neighborhood birds. She had a passion for gardening and planting hundreds of flowers around her home inside and out. One of her favorite adventures was a hot air balloon ride over the NAPA valley. Later in life, she became a snowbird where she spent the winter months in Yuma, Ariz. In each stage of her life journey, she befriended individuals who became lifelong friends. Lou Ellen's compassion and sincerity for others was genuine and heartfelt. Lou Ellen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family always came first and their well-being was her priority. This amazing woman is survived by her husband of 57 years Jack Sternberg, Jr.; daughters and their spouses; Kathryn and Nick Rich, Lorelei and Rudi Rios; grandchildren; Tiffany, Chad, Charise, Aly, Ashley, and Junior; and great-grandchildren; Malakai, Shakyla, Isaiah, Treyvon, Hayden, Kiana, Mavis, and Carson. She will be missed and will always have a special place in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dibbon and Esther Cook, and grandson, Nickey R. Rich, Jr.
