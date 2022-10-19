Timothy Steiner After a courageous battle with cancer, Timothy Steiner, surrounded by his loving family, passed away on October 16, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. The son of the late Jack and Dorothy Steiner was born on November 26, 1946, in Sacramento, CA. Tim grew up in Sacramento, CA, and attended All Hallows' Grammar School, Christian Brothers, Encina High School, Santa Clara University, and the University of Americas in Mexico City. After college, Tim joined the family business, Lumberjack, where he developed his love of business and passion for serving customers and employees within the home improvement industry. In 2000, along with his late brother, Jay, he founded Diamond Home Improvement Center in Klamath Falls and Grants Pass, Oregon, continuing his family's legacy. Tim will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, love of family, and passion for golf. Whether at home or in Mexico, enjoying time with his family was one of his greatest pleasures. He was a great friend to all and held many special lifelong friendships close to his heart. Tim leaves behind his loving wife of 26 years, Gloria Steiner, and his five children. Kimberly McCullar (Bucky) of La Veta, CO; Michael Steiner (May) of Lakeview, OR; Karen Wooten (Jeremy) of Klamath Falls, OR; Kelly Steiner of Lakeview, OR, and Haley Steiner of Phoenix, AZ. Grandchildren Cooper (Emily), Garret (Hannah), and Trevor McCullar; Jasmine, Emily, and Henry Steiner; Callie, Parker, Jack, and Katie Wooten. Great grand-sons Maverick and Madden McCullar. Tim also leaves behind two sisters, Sherry Levi-Ames of Sacramento, CA, and Pam Paxiao of Klamath Falls, OR, and was preceded in death by his brother Jay Steiner. He also leaves several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who came to know him. A memorial service will take place at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Reception to follow; internment will be private. The family will host a Celebration of Life in Klamath Falls, OR on Saturday, October 29, 2022.