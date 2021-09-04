Eleanora Johnson Staley Eleanora Elaine Johnson Staley was born Dec. 26, 1929 in Eugene, Ore. to J. Wayne Loveless and Inez Loveless. She was raised by her mother, and while growing up lived in several small towns in the Willamette Valley. She passed away Aug. 15, 2021, in Medford, Ore. with family by her side, at the age of 91. Eleanora graduated from Springfield High School in 1947 and attended Willamette University in Salem, Ore., where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and received a Bachelor's degree in Sociology in 1951. It was there she met Robert Johnson and they married soon after her graduation in June. They made their first home in Helix, Ore. and had two daughters. In 1954 they moved to Bonanza, Ore. and added a son to complete their family. A move to Klamath Falls two years later would end up being Eleanora's home for almost 60 years. She spent several years substituting at local schools, and when her youngest went to school she returned to college and earned her teaching degree from Southern Oregon College. For over 20 years she taught in the Klamath Falls City School District at Pelican, Lucille O'Neill and Mills Elementary schools. She liked to reminisce about how much she loved to teach. She touched the lives of many young people in her career. Eleanora and Bob later divorced but remained friends until his death in 1996. Eleanora married Gale Staley in 1982 and began a life of new adventures. They enjoyed 20 years of traveling, camping, fishing and boating before Gale passed away in 2002. Eleanora loved the Lord and attended various churches in her life, but found a home at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Klamath Falls. She loved the people there and immersed herself in church activities and made lifelong friends. The involvement she had with her church family was very meaningful to her. She moved to Medford in 2015 to live with her daughter, Linda. Eleanora is survived by her daughters, Diane Velin, Redding, Calif; Linda Taylor, and son Jim Johnson, both of Medford, Ore; Grandchildren, Allen Mull (Annalies), Kendra Richard (Gauthier), Zachary Taylor (Chelsi), Nicholas Taylor (Lindsey), Alyssa Carlin (Charles), and Jimmy Johnson. She loved visiting with her great grandchildren, Easton and Emersyn Taylor, Isla Taylor, Blake Carlin, Violet Richard and Harley Mull. Fortunately, she was able to see most all of them in person during her last two months. Special thanks to Mary Ellen Sprague and her staff at Casa Verde for giving her such a loving and caring home the last few months of her life. Eleanora will be remembered for her faith; sense of humor and smile and she will be greatly missed by many. A graveside gathering for family and friends will take place on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
