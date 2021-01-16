Ida Lena Spires, 88, of Klamath Falls, passed away July 30, 2020 at her Klamath Falls home.
Mrs. Spires was born Sept. 17, 1932 in Klamath Falls, Ore. She was born to Luigi and Carmella Cunial, of Possagno, Italy. She attended Klamath Union High School and worked at US Bank in downtown Klamath Falls. In 1953, she married Wallace L. Spires. They had three boys, Oliver, Brad, and Wally Spires.
Mrs. Spires owned and operated the local kitchen store, Linkville Emporium, in Klamath Falls for many years. Mrs. Spires was also an active member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy.
Survivors include son Oliver R. Spires; daughter in-law Dianne Spires; son Wally Spires; brother Gene Cunial; nephew David Cunial; grandchildren Alycia Herriott, Cory Spires, and Amelia Spires; great-grandchildren Everly Herriott, Oakley Herriott, and Oliver J. Spires; cousins Yolanda Rosterolla, David Baratto and many relatives in Italy and Australia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luigi and Carmella Cunial; husband Wallace Spires; and son Bradley Spires. Memorial contributions may be made to the Son's of Italy Scholarship Fund, PO Box 344, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601.