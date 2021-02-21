Jerrine Patricia Smith Jerrine, 79, was born March 21, 1941 in Billings, Mont. to Stanley Joseph "Mike" and Kathryn Eleanor (Cammock) Smith. She passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Feb. 5, 2021, in Redding, Calif. She died peacefully in the Redding hospital with her two older children by her side. The family moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. in 1946 when Jerrine was five years old. She began school at Fairhaven Elementary School in West Klamath, then Riverside, Fremont, and then while in the eighth grade, the family moved to Midland, Ore. where Jerrine then attended the Henley Schools until she graduated in 1959. Jerrine married Kenneth John Ducat in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sept. 5, 1959. She was employed at the Klamath County Court House, and worked as an administrative assistant at several local businesses as well as an office assistant at Mazama Junior High School for many years. Jerrine and Ken had three children, Dana in 1960, (Richard Elzner), Shawn in 1965, (Stacey), and Jerrod in 1976. Jerrine was a stay at home mother for many years. She and Ken eventually were divorced. As the children got older, she took on a job at the Mount Hood Ski Area, where she worked as an assistant in the lodge of the ski area. The family then relocated to Redding, Calif. where Jerrine opened a child care center that she operated from her home for many years. This was a successful endeavor from which she retired from. She was preceded in death by her parents, then preceded in death by her ex-husband, Kenneth Ducat. She is survived by her three children and her only sibling, William M. "Mike" Smith, and his wife Ruth. She has four grandchildren, Keith Elzner, Riana (Elzner) Bartholomew, Caitlin Ducat and Brett Ducat. There are three great-grandchildren, Nickolaus, Naden, and Neva. Jerrine was an animal lover, she always had a much loved cat in her home. She enjoyed the ownership of a horse for many years, she lavished love on any four legged, furred animal. Jerrine enjoyed the outdoors, taking advantage of camping opportunities whenever possible. She enjoyed visiting the casinos of Reno and in the Redding area. She especially enjoyed the frequent Smith family reunions, always relishing her position as the oldest cousin of the myriad cousins of her generation.
