Norman Simonson Norman Simonson, 87, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday February 27, 2021. He was born December 23, 1934 to Nellie and Bernie Simonson Sr. Norman was raised in Klamath Falls and attended Klamath Union High School. After high school, Norman enlisted in the military and served in the 101st Airborne 502nd H Q-Signal Co from 1953-1959. On January 1, 1960 he married Evelyn Guisinger. Together they raised their four children and many foster children. Norman worked for Western Auto, Sines Lumber, Drove Truck, and most of his career for the Klamath County Road Department before retiring. He was a car enthusiast, enjoyed water skiing, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, wood working and in recent years finding treasures at yard sales with his lifelong friend, Henry. He was also a long-time member of the Elks Lodge. Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; parents Nellie and Bernie and sisters Lillian and Betty Ann. He is survived by his brother Bernie Simonson Jr; and his children; son and daughter-in-law, Wes and Sherry Simonson of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law Le Ann and Kim Mattson of Klamath Falls; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Beverly Mott of Kalama, Wash.; daughter La Dawna Simonson of Klamath Falls; eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. "How lucky are we to have had a father so special that we miss you this much? As much as we hate not having you around, we are happy to know you are at peace." A memorial to celebrate Norman's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 5 at Big Springs Park in Bonanza, Oregon. In leu of flowers, please send donations to High Desert Hospice.
