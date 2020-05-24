Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Elva Silveira

Elva Silveira Elva Silveira, 88, went to be with her Lord Savior on May 5. Elva was born April 6, 1932 in Turlock, Calif. to Alfred and Maude Scattini. Elva was the oldest of nine children. She graduated from high school in Salinas, Calif. and spent her early years in Castroville and San Jose before moving to Klamath Falls. She later returned to Gilroy, Calif. and worked for several years in western retail before returning to Ore. to be near her children. She was proceeded in death by her brothers Pete, Bing, Robbie, and sister Dede. She is survived by her sons Tim (Gloria) Schell, Ken (Sylvia) Schell, daughter Robin (Larry) Criss, brothers Richard and Vern, sisters Susie and Gracie, seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. At Elva's request, there will be no service.

Tags