Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Rowena 'Dena' Sherman Rowena 'Dena' Sherman was born Nov. 21, 1933, to John and Ruth Charles. She had two sisters Lou and Fay, both of whom preceded her in death. Her oldest son, Jesse Wilder passed away in 2017. She is survived by two sons, Mike and Rex Ledbetter of Klamath Falls, Ore.; two granddaughters, Jenny and Molly Wilder; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dena worked as a caseworker for the state of Oregon and retired in 1994. At her request, there will be no funeral services. She will be missed by her many friends and loved ones.

Tags