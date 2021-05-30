Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Justin Ben Shaw On Sat. April 17, 2021, Justin Ben Shaw, loving father, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 60. Justin was born and raised in Klamath Falls. At 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in Ketchikan, Ala. and Florence, Ore. He went on to work in the logging industry and later became a Flagger. When Justin wasn't watching the Seahawks or NASCAR and drinking beer with his friends, he was hunting or fishing. He never missed Deer Camp. Justin was preceded in death by his mother Eloise Doty and brother Mark Shaw. He is survived by his father Robert W. Shaw; sister Kathy Eck; brother Chris Shaw; son Benjamin Stoecklin; daughter Justine Shaw.; numerous cousins and a very large family of friends who have been a huge support.

