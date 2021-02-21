Dorothy Softley Sharp 101 years - A long life, a love filled life, a family centered life. We say goodbye to our family matriarch, and we cry tears of gratitude and grief. We miss you already. Mom - Grandma - GG - Aunt Dorothy On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Dorothy Softley Sharp passed away at the age of 101 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Dorothy was born on Jan. 8, 1920, to Charles and Myrtie (McCullough) Softley in Elsie, Neb. She was the fifth of six children. All have predeceased her. Dorothy graduated from Elsie High School in 1937 and attended Kearney State Teachers College. Her first teaching position was at a country school in Nebraska and later at Elsie Grade School. Dorothy met Fred Sharp through her sister, Elaine, while he was stationed in the Army in Denver, Colo. They were married in August 1950 in Corvallis, Ore. In 1952, after their first son was born, they moved to Midland where three more children were born. Dorothy was involved in Home Extension with sewing, cooking, and gardening and when their children were school age, she taught 4-H and helped as a teacher's aide at Falcon Heights. In 1965, became a first-grade teacher and continued teaching for a total of 25 years. After retiring, Dorothy and Fred traveled extensively and enjoyed winters in Arizona. Dorothy volunteered at the library with Friends of the Library, and The Bookie Joint. She also volunteered with SMART reading and the Hospital Guild making puppets for kids as well as being a dedicated member of Mt. Laki Presbyterian Church. Dorothy loved to play cards and games such as pinochle, cribbage, Scrabble and Nertz, though she had an unusual relationship with the rules. Dorothy's favorite hobby was enjoying and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her house was always filled with the sounds of laughter, card playing and children's voices. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and gardening. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, and survived by her four children, Ted Sharp of Prineville, Kathy Hormann of Midland, Jack Sharp (Lisa) of Klamath Falls, and Janese Olalde of Eugene, her nine grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She participated in a research study on aging and brain function through OHSU. As part of this study, she agreed to donate her brain after she died. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Klamath County Library, your local school district, or another organization where kids enjoy books and reading
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Local donut shop rolls with the punches
- Klamath Falls lavender farm derailed after neighbors object
- Klamath Falls man brought joy to others until COVID claimed his life
- Holy Donut owners say they tried to work with Holey Donut
- Klamath Falls man charged with murder after fatal stabbing
- Klamath County police log: Feb. 19, 2021
- Upper Klamath Lake forecast looking poor for fish and farms
- Klamath County police log: Feb. 15, 2021
- Crews return to remodeled, seismically stable fire station 1
- County, city agree on tax deal with Wilsonart
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you think high school sports should restart this school year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.