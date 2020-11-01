Dennis L. Shaffer Dennis L. Shaffer, a resident of Lindsay, Calif. passed away there on Oct. 24, 2020, with family present at his side. He was born on August 24, 1948, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He was 72. In his youth he was involved in Little League and Scouting, ultimately achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1966 from Klamath Union High School. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. After the Army he studied computer programming in Eugene, Ore. with this training he accepted a Job in Reno, Nev. where he met his lovely wife. They continued their life, first in Yreka, Calif. for 8 years and then accepted a job with Lindsay Olive, in Lindsay, Calif. He continued his career in computers with the County of Tulare and Sequoia Voting, until retirement. During these years in Lindsay, he was involved with the Porterville Elks 1342, being one of their Exalted Rulers, in 1986. He was the last President of the Porterville City Council, Flag Day chairman, and member of the Porterville Bowling Association, Rollin Relics, Clampers and Eagles Lodge. He was preceded in death by brother, George Leslie; sister, Lorene; father, George Shaffer, Jr. and mother, Jahala Shaffer, of Klamath Falls. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly Shaffer, sisters, Darlene Mecham (Joe) of Roseburg, Ore. and Deborah Allen of Fayetteville, N.C. brother, Daniel Shaffer (Becky) of Bremerton, Wash. Uncle Lyle Shaffer and Cousin Gene Gamble (Kay) of Klamath Falls. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thank you to the Veterans Services for help with his last days with us.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Love’s to open travel center in Klamath Falls
- Man arrested near Klamath Falls sentenced for operating illegal butane honey oil lab
- Cyberattack causes problems at Sky Lakes
- Hemp research reaches new heights in Klamath Falls
- Book details Alturas mass shooting
- Chiloquin landowners criticize tree removals in wake of fire
- Wendt Foundation donates $250,000 to KCC apprenticeship center
- Law enforcement Monday
- Halloween events aim to pass out candy, not COVID
- Sky Lakes part of nationwide ransomware assault on hospitals
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.