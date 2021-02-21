Tori Lynn Scott Tori Lynn Scott was born on April 2, 1971 in Klamath Falls, Ore. She began her journey home on Feb. 7, 2021. Tori was a member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and a descendant of the Klamath Tribes. She grew up on her family's ranch at the end of 9 mile road and loved the spring and pine trees that surrounded her home. Tori had many nicknames, including Birdies and Goof. Tori was an awesome basketball player and loved the game. She graduated from Chiloquin High School and attended Blue Mountain Community College to play basketball. She loved to spend time with her kids and made the most amazing cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, wiener wraps, and frybread. Tori is survived by her children Haley, Wesley, Tohtehl, Nekichwey, and her husband Wesley Scott. She also leaves behind all her cousins; her Aunties Cassie, Jackie, Delores, and Jesse. She will be greatly missed by her sister and best friend Leah Parazoo; her sister Lori Mitchell and her granddaughter Winterbelle. She is preceded in death by her son Garrick Case-Scott; her parents Elizabeth and Edward Case; her grandparents William and Wynona Rentz and Edward and Cassie Case; and her great aunty Lavina Smith. Tori took in many and had an amazing extended family of sisters, brothers, and kids and loved them all. Tori was laid to rest on Feb. 13, 2021 at David Hill Cemetery, Chiloquin, Ore. Her family is planning to hold a service in Summer 2021. She is home now with her son G-Dubs, and her family will continue to carry on her memory. Please don't drink and drive.
