Steven Scott Steven Kenneth Scott, 69, of Tulelake passed away on Feb. 4, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Steve was born on Oct. 15, 1951 in Yuma, Ariz. to Gerald and Betty Scott. Steve was four years old when his family moved to Tulelake where he lived his childhood and teenage years. After high school graduation, he attended Santa Rosa Junior College. After realizing college wasn't for him, Steve moved back to Tulelake to farm with his dad and got his first lease (lease #68). In 1985 he and his brother Mark formed a partnership, Scott Farms Incorporated, and farmed for the past 35 years together. Steve joined the Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department in July of 1980. He became the chief in June of 1998 and remained so until his death. In 2011, Steve married the love of his life Velma Woodman, and was immediately welcomed into her family. The last several years, the couple spent their winters in Yuma, Ariz. at their second home close to his older brother Bill and wife Barbara. There, the two made numerous new friends and memories. Steve's hobbies included collecting guns and listening to 50's-60's classic music because any music after that era wasn't music at all. He had a passion for classic cars, owning many throughout his life, and traveling with Velma, family, and friends. You could regularly find Steve out and about in the evenings for dinner and drinks as he loved spending time with those he cared about. Tulelake and Yuma will be a lesser place without him. Steve is survived by his brothers Mark Scott and fiancé Kathy Kirby; Bill Temple and wife Barbara; nephews Allen and wife Sandra Scott; Nicholas and wife Natalie Scott; great nephews Miles, Clayton, Benjamin, and Alexander Scott, great niece Julia Scott; daughter Allison Stroh; and step-daughter Vicki and husband Chris Meyer; grandchildren Alex and Cami Meyer. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Albert and Edna Scott, parents Gerald and Betty Scott, wife Velma, and other family members, friends, and classmates. There will be a funeral service at O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021 followed by a Celebration of Life at Mike and Wanda's in Tulelake at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Steve's name to The Tulelake Volunteer Fire department (P.O. Box 306 Tulelake, CA 96134) or Basin Ambulance (P O Box 284 Malin, OR 97632).
