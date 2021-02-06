Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Steven Kenneth Scott, 69, a resident of Tulelake, Calif. died Feb. 4, 2021. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced by O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. 541-884-3456. ohairwards.com

